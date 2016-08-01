Why we built IndieGetup

local clothing

Love shopping local

We love the motto "shop local," so we set out to find the very best local clothing brands in every state.

Untitled design (20)

Lack of originality

Most of the bland, big-name clothing companies really weren't cutting it for us anymore. The designs were generic, the textiles were poor, and a lot of stuff just started looking the same.

Untitled design (19)

Ease of discovery

It was exceptionally hard to find these brands, so we created a centralized location for people like you to discover these grassroots companies. And so, IndieGetup was born.

Our Latest Discoveries

Explore our collection of clothing brands that we've curated just for you!

Karhu |📍Finland

Details

Karhu |📍Finland

Performance running shoes with exceptional designs

Thread Harvest |📍Australia

Details

Thread Harvest |📍Australia

Fashion with positive social impact

Sunski |📍California

Details

Sunski |📍California

Polarized, affordable sunglasses

Gypsy & Lolo |📍California

Details

Gypsy & Lolo |📍California

Eco-minded fashion company

Westcomb |📍Canada

Details

Westcomb |📍Canada

premium outdoor apparel

KOTN |📍Canada

Details

KOTN |📍Canada

From Toronto to the Nile Delta, and back again.

FROM Clothing |📍U.K.

Details

FROM Clothing |📍U.K.

Eco-friendly yoga and activewear brand

VIDA |📍California

Details

VIDA |📍California

ethical, original, inspiring apparel and accessories

Coal Headwear |📍Washington

Details

Coal Headwear |📍Washington

Making headwear more than an accessory

Knock on Wood |📍California

Details

Knock on Wood |📍California

Eco-friendly, wooden, polarized sunglasses

Truerevo |📍Switzerland

Details

Truerevo |📍Switzerland

Functional and fashionable sportswear

Wakened Apparel |📍California

Details

Wakened Apparel |📍California

Where sustainability, art, and philanthropy meet

Karhu |📍Finland

Details

Karhu |📍Finland

Performance running shoes with exceptional designs

Thread Harvest |📍Australia

Details

Thread Harvest |📍Australia

Fashion with positive social impact

Sunski |📍California

Details

Sunski |📍California

Polarized, affordable sunglasses

Gypsy & Lolo |📍California

Details

Gypsy & Lolo |📍California

Eco-minded fashion company

Westcomb |📍Canada

Details

Westcomb |📍Canada

premium outdoor apparel

KOTN |📍Canada

Details

KOTN |📍Canada

From Toronto to the Nile Delta, and back again.

FROM Clothing |📍U.K.

Details

FROM Clothing |📍U.K.

Eco-friendly yoga and activewear brand

VIDA |📍California

Details

VIDA |📍California

ethical, original, inspiring apparel and accessories

Coal Headwear |📍Washington

Details

Coal Headwear |📍Washington

Making headwear more than an accessory

Knock on Wood |📍California

Details

Knock on Wood |📍California

Eco-friendly, wooden, polarized sunglasses

Truerevo |📍Switzerland

Details

Truerevo |📍Switzerland

Functional and fashionable sportswear

Wakened Apparel |📍California

Details

Wakened Apparel |📍California

Where sustainability, art, and philanthropy meet

Discover your new favorite brand by:

Category
Location
×

Search Brands

ENTER TO WIN

Enter to win merchandise from our friends: LEMS SHOES, RailRiders, TOPO Designs, Boulder Denim, Royal Robbins, KUHL, Honey Soles, and SlideBelts (Total MSRP is over $1000)