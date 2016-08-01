Why we built IndieGetup
Love shopping local
We love the motto "shop local," so we set out to find the very best local clothing brands in every state.
Lack of originality
Most of the bland, big-name clothing companies really weren't cutting it for us anymore. The designs were generic, the textiles were poor, and a lot of stuff just started looking the same.
Ease of discovery
It was exceptionally hard to find these brands, so we created a centralized location for people like you to discover these grassroots companies. And so, IndieGetup was born.
Our Latest Discoveries
Explore our collection of clothing brands that we've curated just for you!
Karhu |📍Finland
Performance running shoes with exceptional designs
Thread Harvest |📍Australia
Fashion with positive social impact
Sunski |📍California
Polarized, affordable sunglasses
Gypsy & Lolo |📍California
Eco-minded fashion company
Westcomb |📍Canada
premium outdoor apparel
KOTN |📍Canada
From Toronto to the Nile Delta, and back again.
FROM Clothing |📍U.K.
Eco-friendly yoga and activewear brand
VIDA |📍California
ethical, original, inspiring apparel and accessories
Coal Headwear |📍Washington
Making headwear more than an accessory
Knock on Wood |📍California
Eco-friendly, wooden, polarized sunglasses
Truerevo |📍Switzerland
Functional and fashionable sportswear
Wakened Apparel |📍California
Where sustainability, art, and philanthropy meet
